PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

PYPL opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

