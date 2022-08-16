Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Penn National Gaming worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 53.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.23. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

