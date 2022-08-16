Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,168 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

