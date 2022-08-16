Pigeoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $192,275.73 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $192,275.73 and $3,983.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014249 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

