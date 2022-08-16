Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,128 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,326. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Pinterest stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

