Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,642 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $31,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,859,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

