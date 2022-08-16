Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,238 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

