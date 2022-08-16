Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.54 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
Korn Ferry stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Korn Ferry Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Articles
