Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 78,592 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,592 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $29,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.2 %

ARW stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

