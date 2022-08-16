Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

CHE opened at $492.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.96. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

