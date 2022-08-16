PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $134.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,066.93 or 0.99933670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00025813 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001462 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

