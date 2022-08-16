Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

QRVO stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

