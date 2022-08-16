QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.