QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
