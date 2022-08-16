Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

