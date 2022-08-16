Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

