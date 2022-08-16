Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $28,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

