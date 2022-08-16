Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

