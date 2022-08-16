Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 133,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

