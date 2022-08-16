Swiss National Bank Buys 21,400 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Macy’s worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after purchasing an additional 224,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

