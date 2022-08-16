Swiss National Bank Has $18.27 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

