Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of PDC Energy worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 461,103 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,610 shares of company stock worth $3,087,211. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

