Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Lumentum worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after purchasing an additional 391,641 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 246,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 193,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.92.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.