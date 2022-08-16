Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $254.65 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.01 and a 12 month high of $405.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

