Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $17.50

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Down 7.4 %

Thoughtworks stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $34,576,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at $5,918,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.