Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,991,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

