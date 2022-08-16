Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after buying an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after buying an additional 1,003,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after buying an additional 653,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,788,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

