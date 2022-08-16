Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,840 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Okta Price Performance
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.13.
Insider Activity at Okta
In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.
Okta Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
