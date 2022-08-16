Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 376.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROL opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,521,732 shares of company stock worth $56,950,240 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.