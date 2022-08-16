Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,758 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 567,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $3,928,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

HAS stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

