Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,196 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.82. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $374.74.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

