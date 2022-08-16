Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,201 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

NYSE AOS opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

