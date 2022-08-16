Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,310 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SSNC opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.