Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 305 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 490,936 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

DELL opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

