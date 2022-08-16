Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,230.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,162.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,277.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,330.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

