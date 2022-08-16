Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

