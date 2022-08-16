Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

