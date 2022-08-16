Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,705 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Atmos Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

