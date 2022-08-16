Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

