Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

