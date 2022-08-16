Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $201.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.49. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

