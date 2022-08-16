Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.82 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in International Paper by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

