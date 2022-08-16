Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

