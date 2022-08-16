Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 14,872 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.0 %

AA opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

