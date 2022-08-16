Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

