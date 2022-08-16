Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,106 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

