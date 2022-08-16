Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 923 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Cowen cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

