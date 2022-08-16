Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) One Day Volume Tops $710,533.00

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $710,533.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00128800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067568 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

