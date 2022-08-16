Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tronox by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 205,202 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tronox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tronox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Insider Activity

Tronox Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

