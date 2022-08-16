Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TSN opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.