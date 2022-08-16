Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.