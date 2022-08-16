Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
